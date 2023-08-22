2 WWII veterans attend 'B-26 Marauder Historical Society' annual reunion in North Canton

The “B-26 Marauder Historical Society” is holding its annual reunion in North Canton. Two special guests joined the group at the MAPS Air Museum: a pair of veterans who flew in B-26s during World War II.

Stan Walsh, a 100-year-old veteran from California, said, “The B-26 had a personality all its own.”

Jerry Raschke, who turns 99 next week and flew here from Illinois, agrees.

“I loved it… I get very excited when I see a B-26,” Raschke said

Both men had waves of memories coming back in the hangar. They told stories, and Raschke even wore his original bomber jacket from the war.

“Oh, this is an 80-year-old jacket,” Raschke said.

Walsh signed his name on the underbelly of the B-26 at the museum, remembering his service, saying, “Of course, if the bombs got hung up, I’d have to come back and kick them free…”

The veterans both say they’re proud of their service and proud to have answered the call so many years ago.

