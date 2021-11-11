WATCH: Gov. DeWine attends veterans assembly honoring Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak

MILAN, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will visit Edison High School in Milan to participate in the school’s Veterans Day assembly. Edison High School graduate Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, who was one of 13 service members killed in Kabul this summer, was honored during Thursday's assembly.

Soviak lost his life evacuating Americans and our allies from Afghanistan before the Taliban took control.

Those who knew him say he was a young man who loved fiercely and remained loyal, strong and independent to the end.

