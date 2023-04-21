Alpha Sigma Phi at Baldwin Wallace University running in event to support veterans

So, what are the frat guys doing this weekend? They're doing good work, that's what.

The brothers of Alpha Sigma Phi at Baldwin Wallace University saw a way they could pitch in and help veterans, so they're doing it.

It's called "22 for Troops."

One of the brothers and a guest or two along the way will run one mile, and they'll keep doing this for 22 straight hours.

They'll wrap up Saturday at two p.m. The significance?

Records show 22 U.S. veterans take their own lives every day.

So the spotlight's on these young men and women, running for 22 straight hours, raising money for their cause, "Homes for our Troops," and the BW student veterans association, Alpha Sigma Phi at Baldwin Wallace.

