Army veteran named Men's Health Magazine 'Ultimate Guy' for 2023

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — In 2023, he's thriving. However, this wasn't always the case. May 23, 2009, is a day Army veteran Corwyn Collier will never forget.

"I asked God for two things: I asked him, one, let me see my wife again. I don't care what happens to me and then I said the second thing I wanted was to see my sons grow up," he said.

It's the day a bomb exploded under his vehicle while on patrol in Iraq. The explosion ripped away Corwyn's leg, hand and life.

After 10 months of recovery and many prayers were answered, his body, minus some parts and 70 lbs, Corwyn was patched up.

"You gotta understand where I was at in order to understand where I'm at now," he said.

His mental health was another part of the healing process. One that included a lot of support, not only from family but from the gym.

Corwyn used the gym as a source to heal the body, mind and spirit to overcome things he didn't have.

"Trying to figure out what worked, because I knew now I'm missing part of my leg, I'm missing my hand," he said. "How do I make this work for my new body?"

Not only was he facing a challenge of adapting to changes in the gym, he challenged himself in the classroom. Corwyn went back to school to become a teacher.

Today, he teaches at Maple Heights High School and he's the head track coach.

"He never gave up on himself," said junior Cheyenne Mickler. "A lot of people would have been just like, 'I'm a veteran and I don't wanna get back out there and try cause I got hurt.'"

Not only do his students see his strength, but his sons watched him grow.

"Now everybody sees him as this big muscle guy," said Malachi Collier. "I kinda watched him grow in a sense."

His dedication to a life of service and honor did not go unnoticed. Corywn was nominated for Men's Health Magazine "Ultimate Guy" contest, which focuses on men who take care of every aspect of their health in an inspiring way, according to their website.

The editors of the publication went through around 1,000 nominations and narrowed it down to three candidates.

"I think he's a really great example of someone who's gone through different hardships in his life and bounced back," said Executive Editor of the publication, Ben Court.

Corwyn was selected as the winner and will be featured on the cover of the magazine this month.

"I think the only title that goes above 'Ultimate Guy' would be 'father' and husband,'" said Corwyn. "Those are the only other titles that go above this one. But other than that, it's pretty good. It's pretty amazing."

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.