Canal Fulton World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

CANAL FULTON, Ohio — It was a party 100-years in the making and it was all for Guy Atkinson.

“I didn’t know I had this many friends!" he said.

People came from near and far to wish Guy well on his 100th birthday. This World War II veteran has seen a lot, including time in a prisoner of war camp when he questioned if he would even survive.

Despite all that, Atkinson was proud to serve in the Army and he’s proud of that service all these years later.

“It was an honor to me, and I respected that. I felt that all the time, even when things were bad, I was honored," Atkinson said.

Atkinson's friend, Paul First, helped organize Thursday's party at the Chapel Hill Community in Canal Fulton. First is an Army veteran himself and calls Guy a hero.

“You don’t meet many people like that in your lifetime, and when you do, you’d better hold on to them," First said.

The party came complete with cake, presents and plenty of people who came to say "Happy Birthday" and "Thank you for your service."

“It’s been a great life. It has been," he said.

