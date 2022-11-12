Judge Sara J. Harper Village opens in time to celebrate Veterans Day

CLEVELAND — It was a homecoming for some of those who help make up the fastest-growing segment of the homeless veteran population—women.

The brand new Judge Sara J. Harper Village opened this week just in time for Veteran’s Day. It has 12 apartments to support female veterans who need a helping hand.

“I'm really more grateful they named it 'village' simply because in a village, you nurture each other, you watch each other’s back, you care for each other, you listen to one another and then there’s love,” said Air Force and Army veteran Rhoda Howell.

This Glenville neighborhood is now home at long last.

“It’s very hard for us to ask for help. And having something like this, not just for me, but for other veterans to come after me, it really means the world. It really does,” said Army veteran Amani Mugongo.

The Volunteers of America, Ohio and Indiana chapter developed this project with support from public and private sources. They all helped make this such a special place.

"Our motto is to offer hope, restore dignity, and transform lives and we really feel Harper Village is gonna do just that,” said John von Arx, Volunteers of America, Ohio and Indiana.

Mission accomplished.

