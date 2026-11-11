Purple Heart Homes repairs veterans' houses 1 project at a time, asking nothing in return

BROOK PARK, Ohio — When the world needs someone to keep it safe, it turns to American service members. When veterans come home, an organization called Purple Heart Homes is making sure they have a safe place to live.

Bob Beal served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was an assistant gunner on a howitzer, stationed at Da Nang, Quang Tri and Phu Bai. He left home in 1966 at just 19.

"We went over to the DMZ. We were on the front lines," Beal said.

Beal lost two fellow soldiers on the same day, in the same attack — memories that remain vivid decades later.

"I have a hard time with that story," Beal said.

Today, there is a good story to tell. Purple Heart Homes recently installed a new roof on Beal's Brook Park home and garage—a project that meant more than construction.

"What they're doing is really great. I mean, that they're doing it for others and that is, it's really something else," Beal said.

Purple Heart Homes is a veteran-run nonprofit that repairs and modifies homes for veterans at no cost. The organization installs ramps, replaces gutters, applies fresh paint and takes on larger projects like roof replacements.

John Keating, who leads the organization and is an Army veteran himself, described the mission simply.

"Run by veterans, for veterans," Keating said.

Keating said the goal is to help veterans live with dignity in their own homes.

"Make this house safer, more comfortable so they could live with dignity in their own home … and I thought, I can get behind that," Keating said.

For Keating, the work is both a calling and a reward.

"I do it for the reward as well … it's the right thing to do, but I enjoy this feeling so, it's sort of, I don't know how to describe it," Keating said. "It just feels like a gift."

Purple Heart Homes partners with local trades and companies to complete its projects. For Beal's roof, the organization worked with Excel Services out of Grafton. Daniel Bestor, who led the job and is also a veteran, said the sense of service never really ends.

"It doesn't exactly end when you get out of the military, it kind of stretches throughout the rest of your life," Bestor said.

For Beal, the new roof represents security — something he once pledged to provide for others.

"Don't ever give up. Just keep going. Do the best you can and always stay strong. Never give up, never give up," Beal said.

Purple Heart Homes does not charge veterans anything for its services. The organization is also looking for volunteers to help expand its mission.

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