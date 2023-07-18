Study shows veterans in redlined neighborhoods have higher risk of heart disease

CLEVELAND — There are a lot of factors that can impact your health. But in some cases, making healthy lifestyle choices may not outweigh one important factor — where you live. In light of a new study from University Hospitals, CWRU and the Cleveland VA, we spoke with CWRU Associate Professor of Medicine and Sociology Dr. Adam Perzynski.

“Banks made, in the ‘30s, actual paper maps where they shaded entire neighborhoods red. And if you lived in one of those neighborhoods, you weren’t able to get a loan from the bank,” he said. Perzynski went on to explain CWRU research has found neighborhoods with Black families were 40 times more likely to be redlined. “The practice of redlining is a historically racist practice.”

Now a new study reveals those communities are still feeling the effects of the practices from nearly a century ago. News 5 Rob Powers spoke with two of the study’s co-authors, Dr. Salil Deo and Dr. Yakaov Elgundin. They looked at 80,000 Veterans who received VA health care from 2016 to 2019.

The study found veterans who live in redlined neighborhoods had a higher risk of heart disease.

“They also had higher risk of mortality and also higher risk of stroke, heart attacks, and adverse cardiovascular effects,” Deo said.

“We still see things that are consequences of what happened in the past,” added Elgundin.

While the study only looked at veterans because all the data was already there waiting for analysis, the findings have broad implications.

“The effect that we have observed in this study is equally generalized to the U.S. population,” said Deo.

“We can only imagine that the other aspects of people’s populations’ health, life expectancy, and all other elements are affected just as much," Elgundin said.

The doctors say these findings show now is the time to act.

“This is a message to think very carefully about our current public policy,” Deo said. “Because what we do right now is also going to affect generations in the future."

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.