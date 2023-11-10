Veteran shares how his service helped him cope with his grief

CLEVELAND — His life was on track. After immigrating from Haiti as a child, Calebe Charles grew up, became a father, and enrolled in community college. Then suffered a tragedy.

“It was such a shock, I was unable to feel anything,” he told News 5 anchor Rob Powers. He’s talking about that morning in 2019 when his 2-month-old son, Bryson, wouldn’t wake up. The baby was rushed to the hospital, but doctors couldn’t resuscitate him. Charles lost a child. And he shut down.

“It took me months, months down the line for it to start resonating.” But he still had two other sons to care for. Returning to the home where his infant child died was wearing him down. He knew he needed a reset, so he decided to join the US Army. He did it for himself, and his boys.

“Either I go down the path of depression and just start sobbing for the rest of my life or I find an alternative, become a better person, pick myself up again, try again, and become a better person for them,” he said. In the Army, Charles learned to cope with his loss, figure out who he was without his infant son, and refocus on what mattered most.

“Not only did I become a better person, but I also became a better father to my kids,” he told Rob. After his service, Charles knew he wanted to continue his education. He’d been pursuing a psychology degree and knew it was time to get back on track. He found his way thanks to a program designed just for veterans like him.

“Thank God for Warrior Scholar,” he said. “Warrior Scholar Program is the only reason I’m actually doing well in Case Western because it’s rigorous,” he said. Charles attended an intensive weeklong boot camp at Harvard University. They’re designed to push veterans, challenge them, and help them transition back into civilian life. The sessions require 75-80 hours a week of work. CEO Ryan Pavel told News 5 that the intensity is the point.

“If you throw down the gauntlet for enlisted veterans and you say ‘hey you’re gonna work your ass off but it’s going to be worth it’ people respond pretty well to that,” he said. It’s an option Pavel didn’t have when he made that transition from military life to civilian life.

“When I got out of the Marine Corps in 2010, Warrior-Scholar Project didn’t exist, and I wish that it had. I would have done a better job in the transition," he said.

Warrior scholars live in student residence halls, learn under university faculty, and work hard to make it through. It was a challenge Charles felt well-prepared for.

“A lot of skills I learned from active duty, particularly, translate really well,” he told Rob. “I don’t crack under pressure. I’ll be having a million homework [assignments] to do and I’m like, ‘well it’s something I’m used to.’”

The process didn’t just improve his mind. It’s healing him in other ways, especially when it comes to those he shut out after the death of his son.

“I did go back and make amends and explained to them this is what was going on. That’s how I know I have been evolved," he said.

Now Charles is back on track, back after his degree, and back to being his best self for his sons.

“They’re doing great, they’re magnificent,” he said. “They’re growing up nice. It’s beautiful seeing them, and I love them whole-heartedly.”