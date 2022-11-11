Veterans service organizations in Northeast Ohio

News 5 has compiled a list of services and nonprofit organizations that are available to veterans and their families who may need support, health care, mental health services and other resources.
State and federal resources
Ohio Veterans Services
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Ohio Inter-Service Family Assistance Committee — State and Regional Partnership in Support of Ohio's Military
USO Care Package Program
Women's Veterans Care
County resources
Ashland County Veterans Services
Ashtabula County Veterans Service Commission
Carroll County Veterans Service Office
Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission
Erie County Veterans Services
Geauga County Veterans Services
Holmes County Veteran Services
Lorain County Veterans Service Commission
Lake County Veterans Service Commission
Medina County Veterans Service Office
Portage County Veterans Services
Richland County Veteran Service Commission
Stark County Veterans Service Commission
Summit County Veterans Service Commission
Trumbull County Veterans Service Commission
Tuscarawas County Veterans Services
Wayne County Veterans Service Commission
Local and national nonprofit organizations
Northeast Ohio Foundation for Patriotism
Veterans Crisis Line
Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation
Veterans Who Care
American Legion
AMVETS
Vietnam Veterans of America
Samuel L. Felton, Jr. Valor Home (Lorain County)
Honor Home
Ride With Valor
Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals
Purple Heart Homes
DreamFlights
