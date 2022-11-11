Veterans service organizations in Northeast Ohio

News 5 has compiled a list of services and nonprofit organizations that are available to veterans and their families who may need support, health care, mental health services and other resources.

State and federal resources

Ohio Veterans Services

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Ohio Inter-Service Family Assistance Committee — State and Regional Partnership in Support of Ohio's Military

USO Care Package Program

Women's Veterans Care

County resources

Ashland County Veterans Services

Ashtabula County Veterans Service Commission

Carroll County Veterans Service Office

Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission

Erie County Veterans Services

Geauga County Veterans Services

Holmes County Veteran Services

Lorain County Veterans Service Commission

Lake County Veterans Service Commission

Medina County Veterans Service Office

Portage County Veterans Services

Richland County Veteran Service Commission

Stark County Veterans Service Commission

Summit County Veterans Service Commission

Trumbull County Veterans Service Commission

Tuscarawas County Veterans Services

Wayne County Veterans Service Commission

Local and national nonprofit organizations

Northeast Ohio Foundation for Patriotism

Veterans Crisis Line

Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation

Veterans Who Care

American Legion

AMVETS

Vietnam Veterans of America

Samuel L. Felton, Jr. Valor Home (Lorain County)

Honor Home

Ride With Valor

Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals

Purple Heart Homes

DreamFlights

