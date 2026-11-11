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WATCH: News 5 Veterans Day Special at 12:30 PM and 7:30 PM

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News 5 Cleveland
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This Veterans Day, we're honoring those who have served our country and fought for our freedom.

So many service members return home from unimaginable challenges, only to face the next: their next chapter after service.

From those offering a helping hand to the veterans who need a boost, the communities rallying behind military families, and the opportunities provided to help veterans start fresh in a new career, continuing with a different kind of service, we celebrate our country's heroes and those who go out of their way to lift them up.

Join us this Veterans Day, November 11, for our Your Service Veterans Day special. To all our veterans, thank you.

Watch the special below at 12:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. below:

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

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