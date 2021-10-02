Woman running distance of 4 marathons in 3 days around Wadsworth to raise money for wounded veterans

WADSWORTH, Ohio — Those in Wadsworth this weekend might see a woman running. Running and running and running some more. All as part of a mission to honor and empower wounded warriors.

Dawn Blue is an athlete with an altruistic goal—to help military heroes though the Wounded Warrior Project.

More than a marathon, about three marathons more to be exact, Blue is running morning, noon and night through Sunday to raise awareness and money for the foundation that supports past and present military members who incurred a physical or mental injury, illness, or wound, co-incident to their military service on or after Sept. 11, 2001.

“I decided I didn’t want anyone else to suffer. So now, this is what I’m doing so veterans and their families, they have a normal life,” Blue said.

Running and running and running some more.

Blue is running five miles every four hours for 84 total hours and 105 total miles. All while wearing a weighted vest to make it even tougher and more significant.

"What I do is a small price compared to what the veterans have been through. So that’s what I tell myself," Blue said.

In order to help the Wounded Warrior Project as part of her days-long run, Blue is collecting donations and has so far raised nearly $8,000 of her $10,000 goal.

“It’s obviously all good. If we help with a couple hundred-dollar donation, that’s the least we can do. We’re happy to promote it. We’re happy to help donate. That’s it. It was an easy decision," said Seth Hill of Advanced Performance CrossFit, who donated to Blue's cause.

Overall, Blue is hoping to help empower wounded veterans, not just with the thousands of steps she'll take on her run but with the first step needed for real change—showing that people care.

To learn more about Blue's run and to donate to the Wounded Warrior Project, click here.

