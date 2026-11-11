WWII Veteran brings stark reality and humor to 5th grade class

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — There’s something special about hearing our history from someone who lived it. In many ways, it’s a gift. When it comes to the battlefields of World War II, the number of voices that can share a first-hand account is growing smaller. But one veteran is still making the rounds.

Bob Zonneville will turn 102 years old in January. But you wouldn’t know it.

“I aim to be half as spry as he is,” said Grant Elementary School teacher Patty Brown. She arranged Zonneville’s recent visit to the school to speak to 5th graders. He didn’t hold back about the cost of service.

“You’re brought up by your parents, your church, your schools, everybody else, to do what’s right. You go into the Army or the Navy or whatever branch you pick, and now you’re taught to do just the opposite. You’re there to destroy the enemy, which is, kill ‘em, so to speak,” he said. “I was 11 months in combat. Then I come home, I’m supposed to revert back the other way. Between the memories and the adjustment, it can be a little difficult sometimes.”

It’s a perspective Brown knows is invaluable to her classroom.

“It’s just one of the most powerful experiences really, for students to be able to learn history from someone who’s experienced it,” she said.

At times, she served as a translator, repeating the kids' questions at a volume more suitable to Zonneville. He brought a stark reality to the conversation, mixed with a hearty dose of good humor.

How often did he get to sleep? “Wherever you could,” he answered, saying he’d sometimes take a quick nap on the battlefield.

How did he know when it was time to wake up? “War is loud,” he said, as giggles erupted from the 5th graders.

Zonneville shared his stories and the lessons he learned along the way.

“Anybody who says they weren’t scared is lying,” he said. “Courage is not being not afraid; it’s doing what you have to do even though you’re scared.”

The kids seemed to appreciate the message, like 5th grader Dominic Santone.

“It was at one time what we expected it to be, and also not,” he said. “I kind of expected the food to be a little bit weird, but taking a nap in the middle of a battlefield? I think that was just kind of blowing away.”

Santone won’t forget the encounter anytime soon.

“He’s still got a voice, and I’m happy that he was here today so he could tell us about his experiences,” he said.

And as for Zonneville?

“I’m proud of what I did because when you do something for your country, I think it’s the greatest thing you can do,” he said. He plans to continue showing up in classrooms as long as they’ll have him.

“Your generation is fantastic. I enjoy coming to these schools because I think your generation surprises everybody,” he said. “I have the greatest respect for all of you.”

Whether it’s his stories about meals the size of a crackerjack box, or his lessons - “It’s not about you, it’s about everybody else,” when Zonneville is done, and the questions are all answered, there’s one lingering sentiment left in the room.

“I wanted to thank you for serving,” Brown echoed for one student, after which she and the class filled the air with a resounding round of applause, the air heavy with gratitude.