Oberlin 7th grader to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

OBERLIN, Ohio — More than 200 of the best spellers in the U.S. will compete in the 100th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., May 27 - 29.

13-year-old Hiro Bernhardsson, a seventh grade student at Langston Middle School in Oberlin, qualified for this year's competition.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke to Bernhardsson about competing at a national level.

"I'm a little nervous, but I think it's going to be a lot of fun to be there and I'm excited for it," said Bernhardsson.

Bernhardsson has been busy the past few months practicing his spelling skills.

"I've been doing a lot of practice in the morning at home... in the evenings my parents help me by quizzing me on words and definitions," said Bernhardsson.

While practice makes perfect, Bernhardsson has another advantage in the competition.

"My cousin's college roommate won the spelling bee in 2015 so he gave me a couple tips when I was early in my preparation," said Bernhardsson.

Bernhardsson's parents attribute his success to hard work and his teachers.

"We're grateful for his middle school, Langston Middle School in Oberlin, for being so encouraging and setting him up for becoming a good speller," said Sibbi Bernhardsson.

"We're so proud of him and so excited for him for this opportunity," said Sally Takada.

ION is your TV home for the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The two-night event begins with the Semifinals on May 28 at 8/7c, followed by the Finals on May 29 at 8/7c.

For more information, click here. ((link to: https://spellingbee.com/))