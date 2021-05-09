Family-owned sports center provides fun during pandemic

AVON, Ohio — From rope courses to rock climbing, Play:CLE has activities to test your mind, body, and skills.

The 25,000 square-foot space has zip-lining, an obstacle course, and even a trust fall.

“Adventure is always within reach,” said Play:CLE marketing director Megan Ramey. “We want to make sure that you’re having an adventure at your own pace.”

Like most businesses in 2021, they’re on the rebound, but Play:CLE’s operations are still down about 80% from pre-pandemic levels.

“We’re small, family owned and operated,” Ramey said. “We want to see people in the doors, and we want to do it in a safe environment, so it was really difficult for us during this time.”

But the ultimate balancing act has been opening a second location, Play: CBUS last December, right in the heart of the pandemic.

“It’s taken a little bit of time to get the steel beams and all of the equipment. We had a lot of delays with COVID,” Ramey said.

Now that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, they’re happy to be back on their feet even if their obstacles knock you off yours.

“Adventure is in everything that we do. It’s what you make of it,” Ramey said. “Being able to choose your own adventure is one of our core values. Each one of our ropes courses, ninja courses are self-guided.”