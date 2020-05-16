Local remodeling company returns to work with new precautions

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio — When Ohio shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the work for the Keenan Company ground to a halt.

The company offers remodeling, electrical and plumbing, but it faced a lot of uncertainty.

“After the news of the coronavirus broke, it was kind of up in the air how we were going to deal with it,” co-owner Dan Keenan said. In the initial days following the stay at home order, they took advantage of the nicer weather to focus on landscaping and exterior work.

For customers like Yuval Brisker, it meant living in what felt like a construction zone as the remodeling job inside his home was temporarily put on hold.

As the state reopens, work is now resuming, but with additional precautions.

Co-owner Tosha Keenan said they reached out to their customers and asked, “what can we do to make you feel comfortable for us to come into your home?”

In response, Keenan limits the number of employees who are entering any given home. In addition, they are doing more disinfecting and will wear masks when asked.

Now, they’re gearing up for more work.

“The thing that’s picking up is phone calls,” Dan Keenan said. “As things open up for the state, they open people’s minds too.”