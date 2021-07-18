Pedestrian dies after being struck in hit-skip on I-90

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a hit-skip involving a pedestrian that occurred on Interstate 90 early Sunday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., multiple drivers reported a man down in the right lane of I-90 east, south of the Chester Avenue exit ramp.

Officers responded to the scene and found the man, who was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office as 22-year-old Cooper Tulloch.

Tulloch was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Police said Tulloch was on the highway when he was truck by an unidentified vehicle which then failed to stop and left the scene.

It has not yet been determined why Tulloch was on the highway, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

