Portable picnic table holds your wine and appetizers anywhere you go this summer

Food just tastes better when it’s eaten outdoors. But sometimes eating al fresco can sometimes be awkward. That’s why folding, portable picnic tables are so genius. If you picnic with your family and friends, these folding picnic tables are going to be a summer staple in your household. Lightweight and easy to store in your car, these tiny tables make it easy for you to eat outdoors with little fuss.

If you’re looking for a portable picnic table that’s perfect at home and easy to take anywhere you’re going, look no further. We’ve found one on Amazon that’s perfect for taking to outdoor concerts, camping on the beach, or staging romantic dinners anywhere. And it’s on sale, which is always a bonus.

The Sasido Portable Wine Picnic Table is currently 20% off on Amazon. Marked down from $69.99 to $55.99, this Acacia wood table is 17.3 inches high and 5.7 inches wide. It’s coated with a food-grade protective oil, so you can put food items right on top and the recessed surface design keeps items from rolling off. The foldable table also has notches along its sides that can hold up to four wine glasses, soda cans or beer bottles, along with a hole for a wine bottle that doubles as a carrying handle.

Reviewers say that it the portable picnic table is easy to assemble, sturdy and lightweight. It has a 4.8-star rating from around 75 reviews.

“We like to enjoy meat/cheese platters and wine,” said reviewer Renee, who notes that she does a lot of camping and goes to concerts in the park. “This table is so easy and convenient for this purpose. It’s easy to carry and opens up, ready to go, by just unfolding the legs. The wine glass holders are on the outer edges, so your wine glass doesn’t take up any of the surface and you can assemble more food. Love it!”

Some reviewers say that not all wine bottles will fit in the wine bottle holder, so if that is important to you, you might want to double-check and see if your favorite wine will fit the slot.

If you’re not quite sold on that one, consider this more basic portable picnic table. The small version of the Moon Lence Camping Table on Amazon is just $19.99 right now, a 5% discount off its 20.99 original price. It’s made of aluminum and wood and weighs in at just two pounds. This size is 13.7 by 15.7 inches with an 11.2-inch height. It has a 4.2 out of 5-star rating from around 40 reviewers.

“It’s very lightweight, sets up in less than a minute, and is surprisingly sturdy for its size,” noted reviewer Tech User.

If you prefer something that’s large but not quite as cumbersome to carry, you might look at a pop-up picnic table like the Eternal Living Pop-Up Picnic Table, which is currently 20% off for a total of $47.99 on Amazon.

This portable picnic table is made of 100% polyester and offers four deep cupholders to hold your beverages of choice. It easily stores away in a convenient carrying bag and weights just 5.5 pounds, although it’s 28 inches tall and 28 inches wide, with storage underneath.

Looking for an elegant option for dining outdoors? This cute little portable picnic table of acacia wood from The Komorebi Collection is currently $69.99 on Amazon.

Or, try this telescoping version from Luxjet that doubles as a sturdy footstool. You can customize this plastic picnic table to be anywhere between 2.6 inches to 18 inches in height. Reviewers say that it is a “game changer in tight spaces” and that it is a “great portable table.” It’s currently $41.99 but you can attach a 5% coupon to bring the price down slightly.

