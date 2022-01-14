Reese’s Big Box O’ Love Is The Perfect Valentine For Peanut Butter Lovers

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If your Valentine is Reese’s fan (and who isn’t?!), the brand is bringing back their Big Box O’ Love just in time for the holiday of love.

Filled with 20 Reese’s, the box is available in stores and on Amazon for around $10, which means you’re paying about 50 cents per peanut butter cup. Because the box is meant to be given as-is, you honestly don’t even need to wrap it — though a fancy bow would definitely add some extra flair.

The box is a pretty great deal, as even a bulk supply of 36 cups on Amazon prices out at 69 cents each. A 4-pack King size package, however, is only 37 cents per cup, but obviously is not as gift-worthy.

Reese’s also has some brand-new treats for Valentine’s Day this year including Blossom-top Miniature Cups and White Creme Hearts.

The miniature cups have a layer of light pink creme and are wrapped in flowery silver and purple foils, while the Reese’s White Creme Hearts feature peanut butter coated in white creme. Both the miniature cups and the white hearts will only be around through Valentine’s Day.

Hershey's

Hershey’s, the brand behind Reese’s, has several other Valentine’s Day treats that are hitting store shelves right now as well.

You’ll find new Cookies ‘N’ Creme Hearts and the return of Hershey’s Kisses Meltaway Roses, which were new last year. They are wrapped in a red rose print foil and include a rich chocolate cream inside each Kiss.

Hershey's

Valentine’s Day candy from a handful of other candy makers is also hitting shelves now, including a brand new Kit Kat flavor: Duos Strawberry + Dark Chocolate.

The new treat combines the flavor of fresh strawberries with the rich taste of dark chocolate, resembling the taste of a chocolate-covered strawberry – without all the work.

You can also order personalized M&M’s and M&M gift boxes for your Valentine, or a variety of sweets from Dylan’s Candy Bar, like this ‘S’more Time Together’ Takeout Box, this Luxe Chocolate Rose Bouquet or even a 3-Tier Valentine’s Day Candy Cake that comes with candy from Nerds, Airheads, Hershey’s and more.

What is your favorite Valentine’s Day candy?

