This Slow-Cooker Pot Roast Recipe Could Not Be Any Easier

As the daylight hours get shorter and the calendar races through the fall season, it feels like our schedules just get busier. The kids have homework and all kinds of practices for sports, dance and other activities. Adding all that on top of whatever work the parents do, well, it can be tricky to get dinner on the table.

That’s why we love finding slow-cooker recipes to make life easier and a little more delicious. And what better meal to have waiting for the whole family when you walk in the door than a savory pot roast dinner? There’s something about this classic meat and potatoes dish that hits all the right notes, especially as the seasons change.

Adobe

Not only is pot roast a convenient meal, but an economical one, as well. That’s because you don’t need to buy an expensive cut of meat to make a tender, moist pot roast.

In fact, experts recommend cuts of beef that are typically tough and inexpensive because the slow cooking time allows for the muscles and fat to break down into a delicious, fork-tender roast. According to TheKitchn, look for cuts such as brisket, a round cut such as a rump roast, or chuck, which includes chuck roast, shoulder steak, boneless chuck roast, chuck shoulder pot roast, chuck seven-bone pot roast and beef chuck arm.

Adobe

We found a slow-cooker pot roast recipe on AllRecipes that has all the elements we love in a great weeknight dinner. Everything from the meat and vegetables is thrown into the slow cooker together, and the recipe does not require a lot of prep work in advance of turning on the pot and leaving it to cook all day.

In addition to a beef roast and bullion, you’ll need staples you probably already have in the refrigerator, like carrots, celery and onions. Easy!

All you need to do is follow the two-step pot roast recipe and let your dinner cook as you go about your day. Then, when you come home, grab some plates and serve up a hot meal the whole family will enjoy.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.