Kings of Leon named main act to kick off first day of 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Grammy-award winners Kings of Leon will kick off festivities at the Draft Theater during the NFL Draft in Cleveland on Thursday, April 29.

Ann Wilson, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and lead singer of the legendary rock band Heart, will sing the National Anthem as part of the draft festivities.

Showcasing local talent, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s All-City Choir will perform a special rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Local cover group The Sunrise Jones will serve as the house band and will provide entertainment in between selections on April 29 and April 30. Since 2013, this fan-favorite has been performing renditions from a variety of genres.

All performances will be broadcast live on NFL Network and ESPN.

There will be a red carpet that attending prospects will walk, located on the plaza of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Headlining acts for nights two and three of the NFL Draft Concert Series will be announced in the coming week.

The NFL Draft Experience — the NFL’s interactive football theme park, will be free and open to the public around FirstEnergy Stadium during all three days of the draft. Reservations will be required but tickets are free.

While the draft theater won’t be visible from the draft experience area, fans can see it from multiple screens during their OnePass reserved time slot.

