PHOTOS: Crews begin to disassemble NFL Draft setup after successful weekend

CLEVELAND — It was a weekend for the books. Cleveland shined on the national spotlight as it hosted the 2021 NFL Draft. On Monday, crews started the process of disassembling the NFL Draft stage, perimeter fencing and signage.

Susan Groh, associate director for NFL Green, said several nonprofit organizations will pick up the materials Monday afternoon. Among them is Habitat for Humanity that will send two or three trucks to pick up materials from the draft setup.

Crews started tearing down the NFL Draft Stage on Monday, May 3, 2021.

President and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission David Gilbert said night one of this year's draft broadcast had the second-highest viewing audience, with last year's night one topping the list.

Three miles of mesh fencing used during the NFL Draft came down on Monday, May 3, 2021.

"It just gave hope to so many people with tens and tens and tens of thousands of people who are there and being feeling normal for the first time," Gilbert said. "In many ways, I think that's how this event helped make the nation feel. And it came from here. And it's a really good feeling."

