Pro Football Hall of Fame offering extended hours, opening new exhibit, discounts during NFL Draft weekend

CANTON, Ohio — The Pro Football Hall of Fame will open a new exhibit and extend its hours of operation to allow fans visiting Northeast Ohio during the 2021 NFL Draft additional time to visit the museum.

The two evenings with extended hours will coincide with the opening of a new exhibit at the hall along with the changeover of the Super Bowl Theater. The theater will play the NFL Films’s just-released production of the 2020 season highlights, capped off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Doors to the hall of fame will open at 9 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m. Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1, giving guests three additional hours each evening to visit.

Bob Jones. Pro-Football Hall of Fame in Canton welcomes football fans during the NFL Draft.

Fans can check out several draft-related artifacts on display throughout the Hall, including:

First draft card written in Braille, which was read by Baltimore Ravens super fan Mo Gaba at the 2019 NFL Draft.

Commissioner Roger Goodell’s M&M candy jar that was in his man cave, which was the headquarters for the 2020 NFL Draft that was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commemorative coin used to determine which expansion team would draft first in the 1995 NFL Draft.

Tom Brady’s draft card from the 2000 NFL Draft.

Matthew Stafford’s draft card from the 2009 NFL Draft.

Outside the hall of fame gallery, visitors will find the new “Panini Card Wall.” The exhibit will showcase popular trading in cards of hall of famers and will allow fans to engage and share social media moments from their visit to the hall.

HOF spokesperson Rich Desrosiers said it's special seeing a spike in crowds because of the draft in Cleveland.

"To realize that the Pro Football Hall of Fame means something to fans from every market-- from all corners of the country-- that pretty exciting," Desrosiers said.

Military personnel and first responders will receive $5 off of admission by showing their corresponding ID. A $5 discount will also be given to residents living in zip codes that begin with 442, 443, 446, 447. Guests who show the NFL’s One Pass during the NFL Draft Weekend can also receive $5 off.

COVID-19 precautions:

Anyone 10 years old or old is required to wear a mask while visiting the hall of fame.

High-contact surfaces, such as railings, counters, doorknobs and elevator buttons, will be disinfected throughout each day.

Stations with hand sanitizer have been placed throughout the museum

