Browns DE Myles Garrett has a message for his competitors ahead of NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is set to take the court Friday night at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and he's ready to show off some elite athleticism—sending a very direct message to his competitors.

"It doesn't matter who guards me," Garrett said before the game at a pop-up experience with Reebok, unwinding before gearing back up to throw down on the hardwood.

Garrett is coming out of "retirement" after putting his hooping skills to the side before NFL training camp began last summer. After getting the nod to play in the All-Star Celebrity Game, Garrett was more than ready to get back in the basketball mix.

While Garrett said that he doesn't care who guards him, he did send a message to all who try.

"Who wants to line up under the rim? Who wants to contest me?" Garrett laughed.

And perhaps expect a Garrett dunk, or two.

"If you don't want to be put on a poster, don't jump," Garrett said.

Garrett will take the court at Wolstein Center at 7 p.m., playing for Dominique Wilkins' team and joining two well-known names in Cleveland—Mayor Justin Bibb and former Cavalier Daniel "Booby" Gibson—along with some other globally known names.

Here's Team Nique:

Anuel AA -Puerto Rican rapper

Mayor Justin Bibb-Mayor of Cleveland

Kane Brown-singer and songwriter

Myles Garrett—Cleveland Browns defensive end

Daniel "Booby" Gibson—Cleveland Cavaliers legend

Jack Harlow-rapper and recording artist

Crissa Jackson-Harlem Globetrotters player

Anjali Ranadive-singer and songwriter

Gianmarco Tamberi-Olympic high jump champion

Alex Toussaint—Peloton Instructor

And Team Walton, led by Bill Walton:

Jimmy Allen- singer and songwriter

Brittney Elena-host, actress, athlete and model

Machine Gun Kelly-singer and songwriter

Tiffany Haddish-comedian, actress and author

Dearica Hamby- Las Vegas Aces Forward

Nyjah Huston-Olympian, professional skateboarder

Matt James—ABC’s The Bachelor

Quavo—rapper and recording artist

Ranveer Singh-actor

Anderson Varejao-Cleveland Cavaliers legend

