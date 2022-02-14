A complete guide to the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — NBA All-Star Weekend is just a few days away, and soon fans, players, celebrities and people from all over the world will make their way to Downtown Cleveland for three days of festivities. There's going to be plenty to do, places to go, and plans to make, and there are so many things to know it might seem a bit overwhelming. Luckily, we've created a go-to guide for everything you need to know about the 2022 All-Star Weekend in Cleveland to help you along the way.

Let's play some basketball

The most obvious thing to do during NBA All-Star Weekend is to watch the top talent around the league and beyond do what they do best and shoot some hoops.

Here are the games and basketball activities scheduled for All-Star Weekend:

RELATED: Tickets for NBA Celebrity Game, Rising Stars and NBA All Star Practice on sale

Shoot your shot at prizes

Photo courtesy of Courtesy of Victory Creative. NBA All-Star Ice Bucket Pop-up at Tower City.

Head down to Tower City to participate in the NBA Ice Buckets pop-up, a buzzer-beating basketball game that offers fans chances to win prizes like NBA All-Star Game and Crossover tickets, along with league merchandise.

In 60 seconds, fans can test their skills by shooting a layup, free throw, shot from the elbow, and three-pointer. If a fan hits all four shots in the 60 seconds, they'll get an extra 30 seconds to try to hit all four again. Points will be collected for completing the challenge and determining prize winners each day.

The pop-up is open to the public Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Let's talk some basketball

In addition to watching basketball, there will be plenty of chances to hear about basketball as well during the three-day weekend. As part of the NBA Crossover, an immersive fan event at Cleveland Public Auditorium, showcasing the intersection of basketball and pop culture, guests will be able to participate in hands-on activities, but also hear from some big names in the sport during discussions and panels.

The schedule of events at NBA Crossover is constantly evolving so check back for more updates, but here are some of the speakers participating in panels and activities taking place over the three-day event:

Panels

Appearances

Activities

New Era Cap heat seal customization- All three days

The Shoe Surgeon Creator Studio- Bring your own shoe customization workshop- 12:30 p.m.- 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m.- 4 p.m. on all three days with a 5 p.m.-7 p.m. workshop on Friday and Saturday as well.

The Give and Grow Creator Studio- Customize a basketball planter- Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Bright Black. Creator Studio- NBA-inspired candle-making workshop- Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

RELATED: Tickets for NBA Crossover immersive fan event during the 2022 All-Star in Cleveland now on sale

In addition to the NBA Crossover event, the Cleveland Metropolitan Conference Center will be hosting the Cleveland Power of Sport Summit over the three-day weekend, providing a platform to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion with a sports-centric theme, aiming to create positive change in the community. The panels are free and open to the public with reservations.

RELATED: Cleveland Power of Sport Summit, a free public event, planned during NBA All-Star Weekend

Music and Entertainment

Mike Vielhaber

We all know music is a staple of Cleveland, and what better way to take in the city during All-Star Weekend than with some live music.

Friday

NBA Jamz hosted by Michelob Ultra- Featuring Nelly and Reese LAFLARE

Saturday

AT&T Pregame Concert- Featuring Jack Harlow and Cautious Clay

State Farm Saturday Night- DJ Khaled & Friends (other artists to be announced)

Cleveland is home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and a stop at the world-famous museum is a must. For the NBA All-Star Weekend, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has launched a new exhibition that allows fans to get engaged with their favorite teams and songs. Click here to learn more about the exhibit.

Other events around Cleveland

News 5 Cleveland. The NBA All-Star Game banner in Downtown Cleveland.



If watching basketball and hearing about it isn't quite your thing, but you enjoy a good party or being around celebrities, there are plenty of other experiences to take in during All-Star Weekend.

House of Glo fashion presentation by Gloria James at Playhouse Square- Friday at 7 p.m. More here.

The Block - a three-day experience for fans to celebrate basketball, fashion, culture, music, and more. The event will feature names big in Cleveland, like Cavs guard Collin Sexton, artists Glen Infante and Aldonte Flonnoy, and muralist Isaiah Williams. It will also feature national stars as well, including Bulls guard Zach LaVine, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson of the Aces, Druski the comedian, and more. More here.

Tower City events- experience pop-up retail, dining options, and countless activities for fans, families and visitors. From a food hall to a pop-up Complex and XHIBITION shops, Tower City is a go-to spot for everyone at some point during the All-Star Weekend. More here.

All-Star Friday party- All-Star Darius Garland and Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson, in partnership with The Movemakers, host a party at The Vault downtown at 8 p.m. More here.

Saucy Brew Works All-Star Watch Party- The Cleveland brewery located at 2885 Detroit Ave. will have food and drink specials all three days of the festivities while also featuring their special Juicy Asap x Cavs.

Cleveland All-Star Fitness Expo - Browns cornerback Denzel Ward and his foundation Make Them Know Your Name will host a fitness expo featuring a wide variety of classes for people of all fitness levels, musical performances, dance battles, vendor shopping opportunities and celebrity guest appearances. More here.

NBA 2k22 Tournament & Family Fun Day- Held at the Great Lakes Science Center on Saturday, the tournament will also feature a watch party, virtual reality basketball and may even have some player appearances as well. More here.

The Real Black Friday All-Star BLK BIZ Expo - an initiative created to bring awareness and exposure to Black-owned and operated businesses in Northeast Ohio.

On Saturday, Feb, 19 at 10 a.m., Tower City will host a full day of live music, special guests and performances, a fashion show, and more in the Skylight Concourse.

On Sunday, Feb, 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, support 100+ participating local Black businesses and entrepreneurs at LaRese Purnell’s seventh annual Black Business Expo in Tower City’s Skylight Concourse.

More here.

Yes, Cleveland has a nightlife

Mike Vielhaber Cleveland

After all of the games and events, many people will want to keep their nights going. The City of Cleveland approved seven hotels to have extended hours and serve liquor until 4 a.m. during NBA All-Star Weekend, where many of the after-parties will be held.

Here are the hotels in Cleveland approved to serve liquor until 4 a.m.:

The InterContinental

Holiday Inn Cleveland Clinic

Hilton Downtown

Hotel Indigo

Metropolitan at the 9

Westin Downtown

Betts at Kimpton Schofield Hotel

RELATED: City of Cleveland approves 7 hotels to serve liquor until 4 a.m. during NBA All-Star weekend

COVID-19 protocols to know

Jeff Chiu/AP FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Mayor Justin Bibb previously announced the protocols that the NBA and the city would be following for the All-Star Weekend activities. Some of the highlights include:

Any guests that are 5 years and older will be required to show proof of either being fully vaccinated or recently testing negative for COVID-19. In order to meet the testing requirement of the COVID-19 protocols, guests will be required to have a negative PCR test 48 hours before their first event or a negative antigen test the day of their first event. Proof will only have to be provided once and will be valid for any event a guest attends during All-Star Weekend.

The mask advisory in Cleveland will remain in place throughout the weekend. Those at inside events will be encouraged to wear a face mask or covering, but it will not be a mandate.

Guests can upload those test documents on the CLEAR app, which will take a picture of the guest's face to connect with the documents and will help expedite the process and skip the lines at All-Star Weekend

Guests will receive wristbands to wear throughout the duration of the events indicating you've provided negative tests/proof of vaccination.



RELATED: Here are the COVID-19 protocols that will be in place for NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland

Parking restrictions and road closures

City of Cleveland

The City of Cleveland also announced parking restrictions to be aware of for those commuting downtown during All-Star Weekend.

Here is a list of "No Parking" locations effective from Friday to Monday:

Prospect Avenue between Ontario Street and E. 22 nd Street

Street E. 9 th Street between Euclid Avenue and Carnegie Avenue

Street between Euclid Avenue and Carnegie Avenue E. 18 th Street between Euclid Avenue and Prospect Avenue

Street between Euclid Avenue and Prospect Avenue E. 21 st Street between Euclid Avenue and Prospect Avenue

Street between Euclid Avenue and Prospect Avenue Normal Parking Restrictions within the Warehouse and Flats districts.

Here is a schedule of planned road closures during All-Star Weekend:

Wednesday, February 16 to Sunday, February 20 at 11:30pm Partial Closure on E. 18th St between Prospect Ave and Carnegie Ave Friday, February 18 to Monday February 21 at 5:00am Full Closure on E. 18th St between Prospect Ave and Carnegie Ave Thursday, February 17 to Monday, February 21 at 5:00am Full Closure on East Mall Drive between Lakeside Ave and St Clair Ave Thursday, February 17 to Monday, February 21 at 5:00am Full Closure on West Mall Drive between St Clair Ave and Rockwell Ave Friday, February 18 to Monday, February 21 at 5:00am Full Closure on Huron Rd between Ontario St and Prospect Ave Friday, February 18 to Monday, February 21 at 5:00am Full Closure on E. 4th St between Huron Rd and Prospect Ave Friday, February 18 to Monday, February 21 at 5:00am Full Closure on E. 6th St between Huron Rd and Larry Doby Way Friday, February 18 to Monday, February 21 at 5:00am Full Closure on Larry Doby Way between Ontario St and E. 9thSt Friday, February 18 to Monday, February 21 at 5:00am Full Closure on Bolivar Rd at E. 9th St

And of course...where to get a good street hot dog

City of Cleveland

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.