Jack Harlow, Nelly, Cautious Clay, Reese LAFLARE performing in Cleveland for All-Star Weekend

CLEVELAND — As Cleveland gears up for the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend headed to the city next weekend, some of the entertainment has been announced for the three-day event, including two concerts with major names in hip-hop scheduled at Cleveland Public Auditorium.

The first concert, NBA Jamz hosted by Michelob Ultra, will feature "Country Grammar" rap star Nelly.

Joining Nelly on stage is rapper Reese LAFLARE.

The concert will be held on Friday, Feb. 18 at 9:30 p.m.

To attend the NBA Jamz concert, guests must be 21 or older and IDs will be checked at the door.

On Sunday, rapper Jack Harlow, who is also participating in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, will take the stage for the AT&T Pregame Concert Sunday before the main All-Star Game.

Jack Harlow will be joined on stage by singer/songwriter Cautious Clay.

The Pregame Concert will take place Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

All guests at both concerts must be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination. For guests not fully vaccinated, they can also provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test collected up to two days prior to the event or a rapid antigen test with a negative result collected on the first day of their event, per NBA All-Star protocols.

Tickets for both concerts can be purchased on the NBA Events app.

Click here to access NBA Events mobile app for Apple.

Click here to access NBA Events mobile app on the Google Play Store.

