Here are the COVID-19 protocols that will be in place for NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend is less than three weeks away, and as the event draws closer, the City of Cleveland and Mayor Justin Bibb have announced COVID-19 protocols that will be in place during the weekend, as well as other impacts the event will have in Cleveland.

Over the three-day talent showcase, there will be some requirements for those attending the numerous events, with the goal of mitigating the spread of COVID-19 between both residents and those traveling to Cleveland for the events.

One of the main guidelines will be for guests attending ticketed events.

Before participating in ticketed events, all guests ages 5 and older will be required to show proof of being fully vaccinated. For those unable to provide that proof, a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of their first event or a negative antigen test taken the day of their first event will be required to be provided.

The proof will only have to be provided once and will be valid for any event a guest attends during All-Star Weekend.

Additionally, the mask advisory in Cleveland will remain in place throughout the weekend. Those at inside events will be encouraged to wear a face mask or covering, but it will not be a mandate, Bibb said.

Bibb's administration has been working closely with the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers and other Cleveland organizations to create a plan for the three days of events, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest recommendations.

To promote vaccinations across Cleveland, Bibb said the city is partnering with the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers to further the efforts.

Bibb said that Cleveland's public education campaign will now feature NBA and Cavs players, coaches and legends helping provide educational resources about the COVID-19 vaccine.

As part of the push to get residents vaccinated, the city and the NBA will be providing incentives to those who get the jab, including All-Star tickets, tickets to Cavs games, autographed items, merchandise and other giveaways.

With many in Cuyahoga County, as well as other areas across Northeast Ohio, struggling to obtain COVID-19 tests, the NBA and Cavs will donate more than 10,000 rapid antigen tests to the City of Cleveland.

The league and the Cavs will also provide over 25,000 N95 masks to the City's COVID-19 task force, created by Bibb's administration shortly after he took office in January.

The NBA is also giving $100,000 to the Cleveland Foundation's Funders Collaborative, created to increase vaccine access and uptake, address homelessness, and support advocacy in numerous other areas of need.

Bibb announced that there will be pop-up vaccination clinics announced, sponsored by the NBA and Cavs, to address the vaccination rates in some of the city's hardest-hit neighborhoods.

"While we are excited to host this event, the health and safety of everyone connected to NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland is a top priority for my administration," Bibb said. "We believe that we want to make this a safe event for our guests but also protect the safety and health of our residents too."

With NBA All-Star Weekend expected to provide a major economic boost to the city, Bibb said that in addition to ensuring COVID-19 safety, the city is also focused on making sure businesses are prepared to handle the surge of patrons headed to Cleveland.

Bibb said that many businesses in Cleveland are looking to hire extra staff to handle in the influx of business, and Destination Cleveland and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission have begun outreach with local businesses in the service and hospitality sectors to make sure they are as prepared as possible for the event.

And as for all of the snow still left on city streets with the possibility of a major snowstorm impacting Northeast Ohio in the coming days, Bibb asked for patience as they continue to work out issues with the city's snow removal program. Bibb said it is his intention to add 20 trucks to the snow fleet, but that won't happen overnight.

The mayor did say that there will be announcements about better coordination to get all of the resources and assets at hand to keep streets plowed and cleared.

"I would just ask for patience because snowplows can only move as quickly as they possibly can given inclement weather events in our city," Bibb said. "We will do everything we possibly can to keep our streets safe in the event of a major storm later this week, so it's all hands on deck."

