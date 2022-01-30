WATCHING CLOSELY: Disruptive winter storm could be headed toward Northeast Ohio

After a stretch of snow and cold air impacting Northeast Ohio, the area will see a break with things warming up—but it won't last long as a new winter storm is being tracked and has the potential to impact Northeast Ohio later this week.

This week will start off quiet with warming temperatures. Expect more sunshine on Monday with temperatures climbing to around freezing. It will get even warmer on Tuesday. Temperatures should get into the 40s on Tuesday, but notice that the warm up does not last long. Arctic air will return to Northeast Ohio by the end of the week.

WEWS Katie McGraw

A strong system is the reason for crashing temperatures later this week. This system could bring significant disruptions over several days. Heavy precipitation is possible from Tuesday night and lingering until early Friday. Uncertainties remain with the exact track of this system, which means details in the precipitation type and exact amounts still need to be ironed out.

WEWS Katie McGraw

However, high precipitation amounts are looking more and more likely. Rain, ice and snow are all on the table. This is going to be a system of interest all week. Updates will be made during the rest of this weekend and into early next week.

This article is purely to make you aware of a large and potentially disruptive system moving toward our region in the next few days. Stay tuned with the Power of 5 Weather Team!

WEWS Katie McGraw

