Cities begin issuing parking bans ahead of winter storm arriving in Northeast Ohio

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - Motorists clears snow from around their vehicles parked along Second Avenue after a major storm dumped up to two feet of snow in its wake Monday, March 15, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 11:42 AM, Feb 01, 2022
CLEVELAND — In anticipation of a major winter storm that will bring heavy snow, ice, and rain to all of Northeast Ohio, cities have started issuing parking bans that prohibit motorists from parking their cars on city streets.

Cuyahoga County

Newburgh Heights
The Village of Newburgh Heights has issued a parking ban effective 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 that will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.

Residents should move their vehicles from village streets to allow plows to clear the roads. Any cars not moved will be ticketed and towed.

North Ridgeville

The city has issued an emergency snow band that will be in effect from noon on Wednesday, Feb. 2 until noon on Friday, Feb. 4.

The ban prohibits parking on any city street when the snow exceeds 2 inches within 24 hours. This ban includes vehicles, large debris and anther other mobile objects.

This list will continually be updated as more cities issues emergency snow bans.

