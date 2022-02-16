NBA announces musical lineup joining DJ Khaled at NBA All-Star Saturday Night

CLEVELAND — Some of the biggest names in music will headline a performance before the AT&T Slam Dunk during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night in Cleveland airing at 8 p.m.

DJ Khaled will be joined by Gunna, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Ludacris, Mary J. Blige and Migos.

🌟 DJ Khaled will be joined by Gunna, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Ludacris, Mary J. Blige and Migos, to headline #StateFarmSaturday performances on TNT! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/9rszpQMdkm — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2022

