NBA announces musical lineup joining DJ Khaled at NBA All-Star Saturday Night

Posted at 12:56 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 12:59:00-05

CLEVELAND — Some of the biggest names in music will headline a performance before the AT&T Slam Dunk during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night in Cleveland airing at 8 p.m.

DJ Khaled will be joined by Gunna, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Ludacris, Mary J. Blige and Migos.

