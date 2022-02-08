City of Cleveland approves 7 hotels to serve liquor until 4 a.m. during NBA All-Star weekend

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland approved seven hotels to have extended hours and serve liquor until 4 a.m. during NBA All-Star Weekend, Feb, 18-21.

The seven hotels that applied for the extended hours waiver and have been approved by the City of Cleveland are:

The InterContinental

Holiday Inn Cleveland Clinic

Hilton Downtown

Hotel Indigo

Metropolitan at the 9

Westin Downtown

Betts at Kimpton Schofield Hotel

Following a state law that was passed leading up to the Republican National Convention in 2016, venues in Cleveland could apply for a waiver with the Ohio Division of Liquor Control to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. during major events hosted by the city.

The city of Cleveland reviewed 87 applications from businesses within city limits and weighed the economic benefit and public safety needs. Mayor Justin Bibb’s cabinet and COVID-19 task force recommended only the seven applying hotels that applied for the waiver should be approved.

“The decision will allow for optimal public safety throughout the city, while also accommodating the needs of players and visitors to enjoy a meal after the evening’s official NBA events,” the city said in a news release.

The NBA All-Star 2022 comes to Cleveland as the NBA celebrates the 75th anniversary season. The All-Star game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

RELATED: Photos: NBA unveils 2022 NBA All-Star court; limited edition NFT collection

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.