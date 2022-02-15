Rap star Gunna to perform at Ingenuity Cleveland during NBA All-Star weekend

CLEVELAND — Sports news outlet Bleacher Report will tip-off NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland with a fully immersive fan experience called B/R CLE 2022, featuring Grammy nominated rap star Gunna at Ingenuity Cleveland.

The immersive fan experience will feature hours of live programming on Friday, Feb. 18 at Ingenuity Cleveland, located at 5401 Hamilton Ave.

At the event, fans will be able to create and customize their own NFTs. The NFT creation Station will allow attendees with Coinbase wallet to design basketball jerseys in real-time.

Other events include a life-sized Plinko challenge, a food truck, live podcast taping and a live art mural featuring art by Cleveland native Glen Infante and opportunities to customize merchandise.

The performance is open to fans who pre-register for tickets. Click here to register.

Organizers said select programming will be live-streamed on the Bleacher Report app and other platforms.

RELATED: A complete guide to the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.