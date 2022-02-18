Display at Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument honors NBA military veterans

CLEVELAND — The Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument in Cleveland’s Public Square is unveiling a new exhibit called “Heroes to Hoops” during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

The display, which honors NBA players and referees who served in the military, will be open to the public from Feb. 18 through Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

The display will also highlight the history of wheelchair basketball in the United States and the National Wheelchair Basketball Association.

Wheelchair basketball was first played at VA Medical centers following World War II.

Here in Cleveland, the Cleveland Wheelchair Cavaliers teamed up with the Cavs and the Cleveland Clinic in 1992 to bring the sport to a national level.

The monument sits in the middle of public square at 3 Public Square, less than a mile from the All-Star Weekend events at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

