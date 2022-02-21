Machine Gun Kelly gives shout out to 'hardworking' people of Cleveland instead of celebs at All-Star Game

CLEVELAND — Clevelander and musician Machine Gun Kelly made sure to give a shout out to the people in his hometown during the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland Sunday night, choosing to highlight them rather than celebrities known from the city.

MGK was at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Sunday, there to make introductions at the start of the game.

Rather than name well-known Clevelanders in his intro, MGK said he was going to opt to shout out the "hardworking" people of the city and took a moment to let the crowd give themselves a round of applause.

"I want to shout out all the hard workers of this town," MGK said. "Make some noise for yourselves Cleveland."

Watch the moment below:

Machine Gun Kelly gives a shout out to the hardworking people in Cleveland instead of highlighting celebrities at the #NBAAllStar Game. pic.twitter.com/Xwslowcbl3 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) February 21, 2022

