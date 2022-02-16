Michelob ULTRA turning CLE bar into ‘Boom Shaka Laka’s' 90s barcade for All-Star Weekend

CLEVELAND — To celebrate NBA All-Star weekend in Cleveland, Michelob ULTRA is releasing limited-edition cans exclusively available in Cleveland. It’s also taking over the Harry Buffalo location on East 4th Street and turning it into a themed bar.

The space, located at 2120 East 4th Street, will be turned into the ultimate 90s barcade called “Boom Shaka Laka’s” to celebrate NBA JAM and the 75th anniversary of the NBA.

Cleveland will be the only city with the special cans that feature iconic phrases and images from the game that will be available at select local bars, Rocket Mortage FieldHouse and the barcade.

“Boom Shaka Laka’s” will be open to the public beginning Friday, Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Events throughout the weekend include:



Musical performance by iconic rap legend Fat Joe and sets from hidden NBA JAM character DJ Jazzy Jeff and his son Cory Townes on Friday, Feb. 18. Doors open at 6:30 PM on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Meet & greets and panel discussions with NBA JAM legends:

-James Worthy – 3:30-5 p.m.on Saturday, Feb. 19

-Clyde Drexler – 4:30-6 p.m.on Saturday, Feb. 19

-Dominique Wilkins – 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.on Sunday, Feb. 20

-Dikembe Mutombo – 4:30-6 p.m.on Sunday, Feb. 20

Special appearances by the voice of NBA JAM, Tim Kitzrow Saturday - Sunday.

Limited-edition collab merchandise at the “Drip Shop”, unlimited NBA JAM arcade plays and more.

Guests will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result in order to enter "Boom Shaka Laka's."

Fans can RSVP here.

