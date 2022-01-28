NBA unveils NBA All-Star 2022 uniforms that draw on the characteristics of Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The NBA, in partnership with Jordan Brand, Converse and Nike, has released the uniforms that will be worn during the NBA All-Star 2022 weekend held in Cleveland, Feb. 18-20.

“The designs recognize the city of Cleveland as well as the many cultural touchpoints made by the game of basketball,” the NBA said in a release.

The uniforms will be worn for the NBA All-Star Game, the Clorox Rising Stars Game and the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

The NBA said for the fifth consecutive year, Jordan Brand will outfit the league’s stars for the NBA All-Star Game in designed uniforms that connect the characteristics of the city of Cleveland to other cultures all over the world.

Courtesy of Nike. For the NBA’s 75th anniversary season, Jordan Brand, Converse and Nike are outfitting the marquee matchups during NBA All-Star 2022 with uniforms featuring diamond-inspired color treatments and an innovative new mesh material.

"The uniform’s typography is inspired by the architecture of the city’s bridges and gives homage to classic All-Star uniforms of the late ’80s and early ’90s. The colors are drawn from the silver, prismatic shine of a diamond against the blue and red of the NBA logo in celebration of the league’s 75th anniversary season. The blue also speaks to the prominence of Lake Erie, and the red is a variation on the fiery strength and resilience of Cleveland," the NBA said.

The Clorox Rising Stars uniforms were designed by Nike and follow a similar city-inspired direction. They are unique colors inspired by the refraction of a diamond now showcased in four colorways to reflect the event’s updated four-team format.

The Converse uniforms, which will be worn for the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Games, are rooted in opening up the creative process to young creatives. Designers for this collection, some as young as 13, are inspired by stylistic cultural differences between the East and West.

“The East uniforms nod to the resilience of the cities in the region and local street art. The West uniforms incorporate ’90s pop culture, including popular movies, television and music during that time.”

The knit material is new to the NIKE, Inc. NBA All-Star uniforms. The Dri-FIT ADV zoned-performance engineered material allows greater breathability for the athlete in high-sweat areas.

