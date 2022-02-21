Watch crowd roar for Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, LeBron James at NBA All-Star Game

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in their home arena well-represented, with Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen both playing in the contest, and former Cav and Akron native LeBron James leading their team—and fans made sure to show their love during intros.

Garland was the first of the All-Star reserves on Team LeBron to be announced, drawing a loud roar of applause to kick things off for Cleveland.

Next up was Allen, who also electrified Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with applause during his announcement.

VERY loud cheers for #Cavs Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen at the #NBAAllStar Game. pic.twitter.com/ZJJpgK8JuM — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) February 21, 2022

The final announcement was, of course, James, who is the team captain. Back home in Northeast Ohio, the crowd also gave some loud cheers, mixed in with some boos, as shots of the 2016 championship banner were shown on the Humongotron.

James took in all the cheers, screaming in excitement as he was introduced.

LeBron James is ready for the #NBAAllStar Game back home in Northeast Ohio. pic.twitter.com/aaQRdHeywR — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) February 21, 2022

The crowd even got a blast from the past as James did his famous chalk toss that became iconic here in Cleveland.

We got a LeBron James chalk toss to start the #NBAAllStar Game. pic.twitter.com/T1Xn7RGlS5 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) February 21, 2022

Not to be outdone, Cleveland made sure to boo Warriors Draymond Green and Steph Curry, because that rivalry will forever live on for Cavs fans.

Warriors Steph Curry and Draymond Green get the expected boos inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the #NBAAllStar Game. pic.twitter.com/8GM9VRoqKn — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) February 21, 2022

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.