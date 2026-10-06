A new era of Cleveland Monsters hockey is underway

CLEVELAND — It is once again time to Fear the Depths in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Monsters are back on the ice at Rocket Arena and set to celebrate their 20th season with a mix of new faces, including a new leader behind the bench.

Nick Bootland took over as head coach for the Columbus Blue Jacket's AHL franchise. This comes after former skipper Trent Vogelhuber accepted a role as a Blue Jackets assistant coach.

"It was a fast summer. It was fast and furious," said Bootland. "I wanted to come in very objective and very open-minded on purpose. I wanted to sort of let them have an opportunity with a new coach... new head coach. Everyone else is the same, right? So I wanted to make sure that they had me with open eyes."

"I think that he's doing a great job holding everyone accountable," said Monsters captain Owen Sillinger. "Being transparent with us, just kind of implementing his style of you know how we of how he wants us to play."

So far that play has led them to a 1-1 record on the season, the lone victory being a thrilling overtime win at Rocket Arena over Grand Rapids on Sunday. But of course, the goals for the rest of the season remain loftier.

"The goal is to win a Calder Cup every single year," said Sillinger.

"I think if we focus on the process of how things are done, then everything else takes care of itself," said Bootland.

The Monsters head to Lehigh Valley this Saturday, but are back at Rocket Arena on Friday, Oct. 16, to host the Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins.

