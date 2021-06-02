Watch
Abreu grounds out with bases loaded, Indians hold off Chisox

Tony Dejak/AP
Cleveland Indians' Amed Rosario slides safely into home plate as Chicago White Sox catcher Zack Collins in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Amed Rosario, Zack Collins
Posted at 10:05 PM, Jun 01, 2021
CLEVELAND — AL MVP Jose Abreu grounded out with the bases loaded to blunt a ninth-inning rally against Cleveland closer James Karinchak, giving Shane Bieber and the Indians a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Bieber allowed two earned runs in seven innings, striking out seven to beat the AL Central-leading White Sox for the second time this season.

Down 6-3, Chicago rallied in the ninth. Zack Collins and Nick Madrigal hit RBI singles off Karinchak and a walk loaded the bases for Abreu, who grounded out to shortstop.

