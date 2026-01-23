School Closures: Frigid temps prompt schools to cancel classes Friday, Jan. 23

CLEVELAND — Cold air, dangerous wind chills, and snow are set to move into Northeast Ohio, and schools are already canceling classes for Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.

School Closures

Over six dozen schools have been delayed or closed. Districts within Lorain and Cuyahoga counties were among the first to cancel classes. You can see the full list here.

Not again

On Tuesday, more than 400 school districts, including Cleveland Metropolitan School District and Akron Public Schools canceled classes due to the frigid temperatures.

Next week?

Temperatures will remain well below average at least into next week, and Power of 5 meteorologists are tracking a potential Sunday-into-Monday snowstorm.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Colder with isolated lake effect snow showers. | High: 26º

Friday: Isolated Lake effect snow showers with dropping temps. Sub-Zero Chills | High: 8º

Saturday: Brutal cold. Sub-Zero Chills. | High: 9º

Sunday: Winter Storm looking more likely with heavy snow and wind. | High: 17º

Monday: Snow Showers Possible. Frigid. | High: 16º

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Touch Warmer. | High: 17º

Cleveland weather

Click here to view our interactive radar.

