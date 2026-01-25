'Difficult to extinguish': Chardon firefighters battle freezing temperatures to knock down barn fire

This weekend's winter storm is making things difficult for first responders to do their jobs. Freezing temperatures slowed down Chardon firefighters as they battled a barn fire overnight in Claridon Township.

According to the Chardon Fire Department, at around 1:33 a.m., crews responded to a barn in the 1200 block of Old State Road (SR-608) for a barn that was burning.

When firefighters arrived, they found the barn fully engulfed in flames. Mutual aid was called in from Burton, Hambden, Munson, Newbury, Middlefield and Concord fire departments.

"Due to severe weather conditions, frigid temperatures, and the lack of a sustainable water supply, the deep-seated fire proved difficult to extinguish," Chardon Fire said.

Crews were on scene for about eight hours.

The barn was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.