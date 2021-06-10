After being designated for assignment, Tribe 1B Jake Bauers traded to Seattle Mariners

CLEVELAND — Five days after the Tribe designated Jake Bauers for assignment, the first baseman was traded to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for a player to be named or cash.

Bauers was acquired by Cleveland in 2018 as part of a three-team trade that brought him and Carlos Santana to the Tribe and sent Yandy Díaz and Cole Sulser to the Rays and Edwin Encarnación to the Mariners.

This season, Bauers has played 43 games with the Tribe, batting .190 with two homers and six RBI.

In total, Bauers played 160 games with the Tribe, batting .218 with 14 homers and 49 RBI.

The move to take Bauers off the team's 40-man roster opened up a spot for the team to recall first baseman Bobby Bradley from Triple-A Columbus.

Now on a new team, Bauers won't have to wait long for his return to Cleveland. In fact, he'll be back on Friday with the Mariners as Cleveland hosts Seattle for a three-game series.

First pitch for Friday's game is at 7:10 p.m.

