Cleveland Indians game against White Sox postponed due to April snow

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians announced it has postponed Wednesday’s game against the White Sox due to snowy conditions at Progressive Field.

Tonight's game against the White Sox has been postponed and will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on May 31 when there is (hopefully) not snow on the ground.



Tonight's game against the White Sox has been postponed and will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on May 31 when there is (hopefully) not snow on the ground.

In a tweet, the team said the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on May 31 when there is hopefully not snow on the ground.

Anyone with a ticket tonight will receive further instructions, the team said.

