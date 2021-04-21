Watch
Cleveland Indians game against White Sox postponed due to April snow

Mike Vielhaber.
Snowy scenes at Progressive Field on April 21, 2021.
Posted at 1:41 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 13:41:09-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians announced it has postponed Wednesday’s game against the White Sox due to snowy conditions at Progressive Field.

In a tweet, the team said the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on May 31 when there is hopefully not snow on the ground.

Anyone with a ticket tonight will receive further instructions, the team said.

