Watch
SportsBaseballIndians

Actions

Cleveland Indians to visit the Seattle Mariners

items.[0].image.alt
Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Indians' Amed Rosario, right, celebrates with Jose Ramirez after hitting a game winning single off Chicago Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson during the tenth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Cleveland. The Indians defeated the Cubs 2-1. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cubs Indians Baseball
Posted at 1:04 PM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 13:04:06-04

Seattle and Cleveland will play on Sunday.

The Mariners are 11-9 in home games in 2020.

The Seattle offense has compiled a .205 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League.

Mitch Haniger leads the team with a mark of .258.

The Indians are 11-9 on the road.

The Cleveland pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.59, Zach Plesac leads the staff with a mark of 3.56.

The Mariners won the last meeting 7-3.

Justus Sheffield secured his third victory and Dylan Moore went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Seattle.

Triston McKenzie registered his second loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haniger leads the Mariners with 12 home runs and has 30 RBIs.

Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 11 home runs and has 23 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .201 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 13 runs.

Indians: 7-3, .205 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs.

INJURIES: Mariners: Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Keynan Middleton: (right biceps), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Evan White: (hip), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Ty France: (wrist).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist), Roberto Perez: (finger).

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.