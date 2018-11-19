Indians acquire RHP Hu from Tampa for infielder Turner

Associated Press
4:27 PM, Nov 19, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 28: Chih-Wei Hu #58 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 28, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Abbie Parr
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians have acquired right-hander Chih-Wei Hu (chee-way-hoo) in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays for infielder Gionti Turner.

The trade was announced Monday. The 25-year-old Hu made just five relief appearances with the Rays in 2018. He spent most of the season at Triple-A Durham, where he went 5-7 with a 4.66 ERA in 24 games, including 19 starts.

With Tampa Bay, Hue struck out 12 in 13 innings. He was acquired by the Rays in 2015 from Minnesota in the non-waiver deadline deal for right-hander Kevin Jepsen. Hu had the lowest ERA (2.59) in the Southern League in 2016.

The 18-year-old Turner hit .296 (50 for 169) in the rookie-level Arizona League last season. He was a 27th-round draft pick this year.

