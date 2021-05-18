Is Progressive Field full capacity? It will be on June 2

CLEVELAND — Beginning on June 2, Progressive Field will return to full capacity and will make masks optional for guests, the Cleveland Indians announced on Tuesday.

The news that the ballpark will return to pre-pandemic times comes after Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement ending Ohio’s coronavirus health orders.

Tickets to all remaining home games will be on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, May 26 at 10 a.m. Buy tickets HERE.

The return to full capacity comes at a time when Progressive Field will host a seven-game homestead against Seattle and Baltimore.

Also starting June 2, masks will be optional at Progressive Field and will no longer be required to enter the ballpark.

The full return of the Kids Clubhouse and Family Deck will also return with the June 11 homestand.

All 2021 Season Ticket Holders, Flex Voucher plans and Six Pack plans will receive pre-sale access to additional tickets for remaining 2021 home games before being made available to the general public.

RELATED: How to enter Ohio's vaccine lottery

Progressive Field will still enforce the bag policy of only allowing clutches, medical bags and diaper bags into the ballpark. All tickets will be mobile entry.

2021 INDIANS PROMOTIONAL CALENDAR

June 11 vs. SEA:



Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Fireworks presented by B’laster Corporation

Block C Magnet courtesy of Progressive (All Fans)

June 12 vs. SEA:



Roberto Pérez bobblehead courtesy of Sherwin-Williams (12,500 fans)

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

June 13 vs. SEA:



Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.

June 17 vs. BAL



Tote Bag courtesy of MLB Network (10,000 fans)

Friday, July 2



Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

Fireworks

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Saturday, July 3



Bob Feller 1940 Jersey (15,000 Fans)

Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Sunday, July 4



Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice

Friday, July 9



Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

Fireworks

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Saturday, July 10



Shane Bieber All-Star Game MVP Bobblehead (15,000 fans)

Fireworks

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Sunday, July 11

Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.

Friday, July 23



Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

Fireworks

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

Saturday, July 24



Franmil Reyes Jersey courtesy of Discount Drug Mart (12,500 fans)

Fireworks

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

Sunday, July 25



Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.

Friday, August 6



Rock ‘N Blast presented by FirstEnergy

Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Saturday, August 7



Rock ‘N Blast presented by FirstEnergy

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Sunday, August 8



Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice

Thursday, August 12



Block C/Ohio Cap courtesy of Meritech (10,000 Fans)

Friday, August 20



Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

Fireworks presented by Dollar Bank

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

Saturday, August 21



Shane Bieber Cy Young Award Bobblehead courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse (12,500 Fans)

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

Friday, August 27



Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Saturday, August 28



1920 jersey courtesy of Medical Mutual (12,500 Fans)

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Sunday, August 29



Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.

Friday, September 10



Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

Saturday, September 11



José Ramírez T-Shirt courtesy of Dollar Bank (10,000 fans)

Saturday, September 25

Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Fan Appreciation Night

2022 Schedule Poster courtesy of TTX (all fans)

*Promo passes will be offered for the following dates:

June 11 – Roberto Pérez bobblehead courtesy of Sherwin-Williams

July 3 – Bob Feller Jersey courtesy of Pepsi

July 10 – Shane Bieber All-Star Game MVP Bobblehead

July 24 – Franmil Reyes Jersey courtesy of Discount Drug Mart

Aug. 28 – 1920 Jersey courtesy of Medical Mutual

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.