Oh No-No: Tribe becomes first team in history to be no-hit 3 times in a season

CLEVELAND — The Tribe broke a record Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, but it wasn't one to be proud of.

For the first time in history a Major League Baseball team has been no-hit three times in the same season—and Cleveland owns that record.

On Saturday, the Tribe took on the Brewers at Progressive Field with Zach Plesac on the mound for Cleveland and ace Corbin Burnes on the mound for Milwaukee.

Plesac pitched six innings, giving up four hits and three runs, earning a 4.45 ERA on the night.

While three runs isn't the tallest mountain to climb for a team, the Tribe's offense has struggled throughout the season and not only couldn't overcome the task, but couldn't muster up a single hit.

Burnes notched 14 strikeouts against Cleveland in 115 pitches over eight innings and was running a perfect game until the seventh inning.

After the Brewers pulled Burnes from the mound, reliever Josh Hader closed the game, helping Milwaukee record a no-hitter against the Tribe, beating Cleveland 3-0.

Saturday was Cleveland's third time this season being no-hit, being on the receiving end of a no-no twice between April and May.

On April 14, the Tribe gave up a no-hitter to White Sox left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon. That was the 12th time in franchise history that Cleveland was on the receiving end of a no-hitter.

Less than a month later, going up against the Cincinnati Reds on May 7, Cleveland gave up another no-hitter to left-handed pitcher Wade Miley.

Unfortunately for Plesac, he was on the mound for the Tribe each of the three no-hitters this season.

The embarrassing feat is not to be outdone by the fact that the team was also no-hit a fourth time, although it doesn't count to the record as it came in a reduced 7-inning doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays.

DeMarlo Hale, who is the Tribe's bench coach and acting manager while Terry Francona is away focusing on his health, said that they're already moving on from the third no-hitter.

"You get up and you play tomorrow. The good thing about no-hitters is it's only one loss," Hale said. "It's been three times but you deal with it and move on. You understand the level of competition you're playing against and you move on. I don't have an answer for that, I just know tomorrow you come out here and try to make some adjustments and win a ballgame."

Cleveland has 22 games left on the schedule and one can only hope that the team doesn't extend the no-hit record any further.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

