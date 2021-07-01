Tribe 3B José Ramírez taken to hospital for evaluation after fouling pitch off face

CLEVELAND — Tribe third baseman José Ramírez was taken to the hospital for evaluation after being hit in the face with a ball during the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers, manager Terry Francona said.

Ramírez fouled a ball off his cheek during the fifth inning of the first game of the doubleheader in a freak incident.

While Ramírez continued to play, he was taken to Cleveland Clinic - Lutheran Hospital before the second game after some swelling appeared on his face, according to Francona.

"I think everybody thinks he's fine, it's just nothing to mess around with when you get up into your face or your head so they're just going to get him checked really good," Francona said.

Ramírez being hit in the face with his own foul ball was just one of the many moments of bad luck the Tribe has faced this season. Pitcher Zach Plesac has been out since the end of May after breaking his thumb while aggressively taking off his shirt.

Cleveland lost the first of two games against the Tigers Wednesday, 9-4.

