Tribe completes Jake Bauers trade with Mariners, gets pitcher Damon Casetta-Stubbs in return

CLEVELAND — The Tribe announced Friday that the player to be named coming to Cleveland from the Seattle Mariners as part of the Jake Bauers trade is right-handed pitcher Damon Casetta-Stubbs.

Bauers, the first baseman who was acquired by Cleveland in 2018 as part of a three-team trade that brought him and Carlos Santana to the Tribe and sent Yandy Díaz and Cole Sulser to the Rays and Edwin Encarnación to the Mariners, was traded to the Mariners on June 10 for a player to be named or cash considerations.

Casetta-Stubbs, a former 11th round draft pick in the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft out of King's Way Christian Schools, holds a 3-3- record and a 6.42 ERA with 58 strikeouts and 27 walks in his nine starts with the Low-A Modesto Nuts.

Over three seasons, the 21-year-old pitcher has notched a career 9-13 record with a 5.82 ERA and a 1.44 walks and hits per inning pitched (WHIP).

RELATED: After being designated for assignment, Tribe 1B Jake Bauers traded to Seattle Mariners

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.