Tribe OF Josh Naylor carted off after gruesome collision during game against Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Tribe outfielder Josh Naylor suffered a brutal injury and was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins.

Naylor, who was playing right field, collided with second baseman Ernie Clement while attempting to catch a fly ball.

During the collision, Naylor got twisted up and spun around Clement before he landed wrong on his leg.

After the collision, Naylor was in visible pain, writhing on the field grabbing at his leg.

The team announced on Twitter that Naylor had left the game after the collision and asked fans to keep him in their thoughts.

Josh Naylor left today's game following a collision in shallow right field.



Please keep @JoshNaylor44 in your thoughts. ❤️ — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) June 27, 2021

The Tribe's roster has been decimated by injury this season—and is currently dealing with the loss of Franmil Reyes, Roberto Pérez, Shane Bieber, Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale.

RELATED: Tribe starting pitcher Aaron Civale out 4 to 5 weeks with finger sprain

